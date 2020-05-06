TNI Morning News Headlines – May 06, 2020

* Odisha reports second Covid-19 death. Deceased is from Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

* One more Covid19 positive case reports in Ganjam. Odisha Tally rises to 177.

* Former Odisha Minister Haraprasad Mahapatra passes away. He was 97.

* A team consisting of Director, Family Welfare & Scientist, RMRC, Bhubaneswar has been deputed in Ganjam to supervise surveillance & containment measures.

* 75 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVIDー19 ; Total 5,104 Cases In National Capital.

* Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 49,391 including 33,514 active cases, 1694 deaths, 14,182 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Top terrorist & Top Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo, carrying reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head, trapped by security forces in J&K’s Awantipora. According to some news channels, Naikoo is believed to have been killed in the operation but official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.

* Indian Army: Second terrorist killed in Shar Shali Village of Khrew in Pulwama. This is a separate encounter from Beighpura where Riyaz is trapped.

* J&K Police, Indian Army and CRPF has rescued all civilians from Beighpura in Pulwama where Hizbul terror Commander Riyaz Naikoo is trapped. Riyaz Naikoo isolated by joint forces in South Kashmir.

* Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed in the encounter at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora.

* Encounter underway between terrorists & security forces in Shaar Shali Village of Khrew in Pampore, Pulwama of South Kashmir.

* Maharashtra Govt issues notification making it mandatory for private doctors in Mumbai to treat COVID-19 patients.

* Opposition calls for a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu over the liquor shops row. DMK urges people to wear black clothes for 15 minutes without violating any lockdown norms.

* 60 new COVID19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today.

* 12 of them are from Gujarat & 1 from Karnataka. Total positive cases in state increases to 1777.

* The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 5104. Total 1468 patients have recovered.

* Maharashtra: A ‘shramik special train’ carrying around 1200 people, mainly migrant workers, left from Kalyan yesterday for Darbhanga in Bihar.

* Total number of cases rise to 3193 with death toll at 90 in Rajasthan.

* ‘Aarogya Setu’ team issues a statement on data security of the mobile application, saying no security breach in Aarogya Setu app.

* Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision to hold elections in Gilgit Baltistan is illegal, say activists.