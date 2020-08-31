Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo tests positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and Higher Education, Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle and clarified that he is stable and under home isolation.

The Minister has requested all those who have come in contact with him, to get themselves tested if required.

I have tested Covid positive.

Now I am in home isolation and stable.

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required. — Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo (@dr_arunsahoo) August 31, 2020

Earlier, Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.