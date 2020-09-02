Odisha records 3303 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 650 from Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3303 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 84073. With this Odisha registered a recovery rate of 76.58% from COVID-19.

A record number of 650 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Cuttack today followed by Khordha (493), Jajapur (213), Ganjam (209) and Rayagada (185).

While Odisha has so far reported 109780 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 28443.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 2

➡️ 3303 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 2.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 84073.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (650), Khordha (493), Jajapur (213), Ganjam (209), Rayagada (185), Sambalpur (172), Koraput (149), Puri (128), Nayagarh (125), Mayurbhanj (104), Keonjhar (90), Sundargarh (87), Anugul (80), Balesore (79), Malkangiri (76), Kandhamal (55), Bhadrak (49), Jagatsinghpur (49), Bolangir (47), Gajapati (37), Bargarh (35), Nuapada (35), Nabarangpur (34), Dhenkanal (32), Kendrapara (30), Sonepur (25), Kalahandi (14), Jharsuguda (13) and Deogarh (8).