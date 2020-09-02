Manas Mangaraj tests Positive for COVID-19; Hospitalised

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government’s Media Advisor (MoS) and BJD’s General Secretary (Media Affairs), Manas Mangaraj has tested positive for COVID-19. He has announced it on his Twitter Handle.

As his health condition deteriorated, he has been admitted to the COVID Hospital. He has urged everyone who had come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested.

ମୋର କୋଭିଡ଼ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିଛି। ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଖରାପ ହୋଇପଡିବାରୁ କୋଭିଡ଼ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତି ହୋଇଛି। ନିକଟ ଅତୀତରେ ମୋର ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ବିଶେଷ ନିଜ ନିଜର କୋଭିଡ଼ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଇ ନେବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ । ମୋର ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିଥିବା ସହୃଦୟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିବିଶେଷଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜ୍ଞାପନ କରୁଛି।

🙏 — Manas Mangaraj (@ManasMangaraj6) September 2, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. 3 BJD MLAs – Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar North), Sunanda Das (Bari) and Bikram Panda had tested positive for COVID yesterday.

Odisha Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and BJD MLA Byomkesh Ray had tested positive day before yesterday. On 30th August, Senior MLA Debi Prasad Mishra had tested positive for Coronavirus.