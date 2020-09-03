Odisha records 3278 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 511 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3278 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 87351.

A record number of 511 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Ganjam (368), Cuttack (230), Jajapur (195), Rayagada (187) and Bargarh (185).

While Odisha has so far reported 113411 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 28763.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 3

➡️3278 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 3.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 87351.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (511), Ganjam (368), Cuttack (230), Jajapur (195), Rayagada (187), Bargarh (185), Balesore (125), Puri (122), Nayagarh (121), Malkangiri (117), Mayurbhanj (117), Koraput (107), Sundargarh (104), Bhadrak (98), Jharsuguda (89), Kandhamal (88), Jagatsinghpur (77), Keonjhar (69), Sambalpur (67), Dhenkanal (66), Nabarangpur (47), Gajapati (43), Kendrapara (35), Nuapada (25), Bolangir (24), Kalahandi (24), Sonepur (23), Boudh (8), Deogarh (5) and Anugul (2).