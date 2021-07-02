Odisha receives over 10 lakh Vaccine Doses in 2 Days

#BREAKING : Odisha on Friday received 9,43,930 doses of Covid-19 vaccine “Covishield” which arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Out of these, 1 lakh doses of Covishield arrived from GMSD Kolkata and 8,43,930 doses from Serum institute.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The State had also received 1.82 lakh doses of #COVAXIN yesterday. In total, Odisha received over 10.43 lakh Covid vaccines in the last 2 days. Vaccination is expected to be normal in the State from tomorrow.