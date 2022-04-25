Odisha-Mo Parivar assists in availing Prosthetics

Insight Bureau: 25-year-old Khirod Rout, a resident of Banki, Cuttack met with an accident in the year 2019 where his right knee was dislocated.

He had to undergo surgery twice, both of which failed. Unfortunately, his right leg above the knee was amputated in the year 2020.

He had availed prosthetics from Olatpur which was not comfortable enough and approached MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy seeking help to avail prosthetics.

Tripathy intimated the matter to Odisha-Mo Parivar and immediately the patient was navigated to Artificial Rehabilitation Centre, Capital Hospital for availing prosthetics.

After receiving the prosthetics, Khirod expressed his gratitude towards Odisha-Mo Parivar for coordinating in the process.