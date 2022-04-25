Heatwave: Odisha Govt declares 5-day Holiday for Schools

Insight Bureau: In view of severe heatwave conditions across the State, the Odisha Government has announced five-day holiday for all schools (Govt, Govt Aided & Privately Managed).

The notification will be applicable for both Odia and English Medium Schools. The classes will remain suspended from April 26, 2022 to April 30, 2022.

However, all examinations announced by BSE and CHSE earlier, will be held as per the schedule.