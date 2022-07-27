Odisha JEE 2022 result out; Check List of Toppers Here

Insight Bureau: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2022 were declared on Wednesday. OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the rank card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check the OJEE result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.

Ranks provided to 47,729 students out of 47,761 students who had appeared in the exam.

Odisha-JEE 2022 Toppers:

🔸MBA – Sradharabinda Samantaray

🔸MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science) – Ishant Kumar Nayak

🔸B.Pharm – Arup Kumar Panda

🔸M.Pharm – Sachin Nayak

🔸M. Tech (Civil Engineering) – Sanjeev Pradhan

🔸M. Tech (Electronics) – Pankaj Kumar

🔸M. Tech (Mechanical) – Rajan Mohapatra

🔸M. Architecture: Shrusti Nangalia

🔸M Plan: Dibyshree Upantnayka Mishra

🔸Electrical Engineering: Mithun Adhikari

🔸Mechanical Engineering: Rajan Subankar Mohopatra