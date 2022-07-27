Morning News Insight – July 27, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1174 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 155 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 316 and Sundargarh 261 fresh covid-19 cases today. With 1 more COVID-19 Death, death toll reaches 9136. Active cases rise to 7011.
🔸 The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) honoured with Smart Solution Challenge and Inclusive Cities Award 2022 for its innovative, inclusive and safe public transport.
🔸 Cancer hospital to be established at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar campus: Dharmendra Pradhan.
🔸 BJD MP Amar Patnaik writes to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar requesting him to take urgent measures to cater to the visa woes of emigrating Indian students.
🔸 Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty reaches Bhubaneswar from Chennai.
🔸India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 20,742 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,45,026.
🔸The suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana on July 24 has tested negative
🔸 Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for 3rd round of questioning today.
🔸 Jammu And Kashmir: An encounter is underway in Brayihard Kathpora area of Kulgam.
🔸 ITBP troops wave the ‘Tiranga’ at 12,000 feet in view of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations; urges people to hoist Tricolour between August 13 to August 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.
🔸 6.8 lakh students to appear for 2nd phase Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam on August 4.
🔸 Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain thanks authorities after coach gets accreditation for CWG.
🔸 Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.85 against US dollar in early trade.
🔸 Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo were killed during violent protests.
🔸Taliban claims to solve security problems, urges Hindus, Sikhs to return to Afghanistan.
🔸7.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Northern Philippines: Report.
