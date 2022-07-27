Morning News Insight – July 27, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1174 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 155 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 316 and Sundargarh 261 fresh covid-19 cases today. With 1 more COVID-19 Death, death toll reaches 9136. Active cases rise to 7011.

🔸 The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) honoured with Smart Solution Challenge and Inclusive Cities Award 2022 for its innovative, inclusive and safe public transport.

🔸 Cancer hospital to be established at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar campus: Dharmendra Pradhan.

🔸 BJD MP Amar Patnaik writes to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar requesting him to take urgent measures to cater to the visa woes of emigrating Indian students.

🔸 Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty reaches Bhubaneswar from Chennai.

🔸 India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 20,742 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,45,026.

🔸 The suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana on July 24 has tested negative

🔸 Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for 3rd round of questioning today.

🔸 Jammu And Kashmir: An encounter is underway in Brayihard Kathpora area of Kulgam.

🔸 ITBP troops wave the ‘Tiranga’ at 12,000 feet in view of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations; urges people to hoist Tricolour between August 13 to August 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

🔸 6.8 lakh students to appear for 2nd phase Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam on August 4.

🔸 Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain thanks authorities after coach gets accreditation for CWG. 🔸 Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.85 against US dollar in early trade. 🔸 Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo were k illed during violent protests.

🔸 Taliban claims to solve security problems, urges Hindus, Sikhs to return to Afghanistan.