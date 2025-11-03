Odisha imposes seven-month fishing ban to protect Olive Ridley turtles during nesting season

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a seven-month ban on fishing across three major river mouths to protect Olive Ridley turtles during their nesting season.

According to The New Indian Express, the restriction, effective from November to May 31 next year, covers a 20-kilometre stretch each along the Dhamra, Devi, and Rushikulya river mouths.

According to a notification from the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, fishing with motorised boats, trawlers, or any mechanised gear will not be allowed in the designated stretches. Scott’s Island to Udabati north in Dhamra, Kuluni-Muhan to New Devi Nasi Island in Devi, and Prayagi to Aryapalli in Rushikulya. The move aims to prevent turtles from getting caught in nets or injured by trawler propellers.

The ban is being implemented under the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. To monitor compliance, 61 onshore and five offshore camps have been set up, supported by officials from fisheries, forest, and marine police departments.

Deputy Director of Marine (South) has been appointed as the nodal officer for supervision. Awareness drives will also be organised to inform local fishing communities about the importance of the restrictions.

Besides these three locations, Gahirmatha remains under a year-round fishing ban as part of the state’s ongoing marine conservation efforts. Officials said joint patrolling by forest, fisheries, and coast guard teams will be intensified during the nesting months.

Odisha witnessed a significant rise in Olive Ridley nesting last season, with over 7.2 lakh turtles arriving at Rushikulya and more than six lakh at Gahirmatha for mass nesting. The government hopes that continued protection measures will ensure safe breeding and conservation of the species.