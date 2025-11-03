TNI Morning News Headlines – November 03, 2025

📌Devotees throng temples on ‘Bada Osha’ and last Monday of Holy Month of Kartika.
📌Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Silicon Tech owner Suresh Nayak arrested, to be produced before court along with Shankar Prusty.
📌Former Rajya Sabha MP & BJD’s IT & SM Cell Head Amar Pattnaik joining BJP today.
📌Krushnaprasad: Boat carrying more than 30 passengers gets stuck in Chilika lake due to technical failure.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
📌ISRO scripts history with heaviest satellite launch; takes off CMS-03, the heaviest GEO communication satellite.
📌20 dead, 8 injured in Telangana Bus-Truck accident.
📌18 dead, 3 injured as Tempo traveller rams parked truck in Jodhpur.
📌India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, ending a long wait for a maiden World Cup crown. BCCI announces Rs 51 crore cash prize for the Team.
📌INDvSA Women’s World Cup Final: India finish at 298/7 after the first innings. South Africa need 299 to win.
