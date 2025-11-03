Former BJD MP Amar Patnaik Joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Rajya Sabha MP, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, and Social Media & IT cell Head Amar Patnaik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. He joined the saffron party in the presence of CM Mohan Majhi, BJP Odisha Incharge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal, BJP Leaders Jatin Mohanty, Samir Mohanty and Pinky Pradhan.

A former Accountant General, Patnaik had entered politics by joining the BJD on August 29, 2018. Soon after, he was appointed as the chairman of the party’s IT cell and also served as a spokesperson. He was later removed from his position.

In 2019, the BJD nominated Amar Patnaik as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha, where he was subsequently elected. His Rajya Sabha term expired in 2024. Later, after the electons, he was again given the charge of BJD’s IT & Social Media Cell.

His move to the BJP marks a major political shift ahead of the upcoming bye-election in Nuapada. This unprecedented development came on a day when BJD President Naveen Patnaik hit the campaign trail in Nuapada.