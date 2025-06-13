Odisha Govt reduces Conversion Fee to 3% for land leased for residential purposes

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has reduced the conversion fee for land leased out by GA & PG Department to individuals for residential purposes, from 10% to 3% of bench mark value (BMV).

Applicants seeking freehold status must submit a certificate from authorities like the Bh ubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) or BDA. The department, through an official notification, on Friday informed about the approval.

The decision taken are as follows:

➡️ Conversion fee shall be assessed at 3% of BMV where the building has been constructed as per the approved building plan without any plan deviation.

➡️ Where deviation has been made within the permissible limit and regularized by the competent authority, the conversion fee shall be considered at 3% of BMV.

➡️ In case the deviation is beyond the permissible limit, conversion shall not be allowed. Conversion for such cases shall be entertained only after regularisation by the competent authority.

➡️ The applicant at the time of filing the application for freehold is required to file a certificate issued by the competent authority (BMC/BDA) regarding building construction without any plan deviation/deviation within the permissible limit/compounding of plan deviation.