Odisha Govt reduces Conversion Fee to 3% for land leased for residential purposes

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has reduced the conversion fee for land leased out by GA & PG Department to individuals for residential purposes, from 10% to 3% of bench mark value (BMV).
Applicants seeking freehold status must submit a certificate from authorities like the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) or BDA. The department, through an official notification, on Friday informed about the approval.
The decision taken are as follows:
➡️Conversion fee shall be assessed at 3% of BMV where the building has been constructed as per the approved building plan without any plan deviation.
➡️Where deviation has been made within the permissible limit and regularized by the competent authority, the conversion fee shall be considered at 3% of BMV.
➡️In case the deviation is beyond the permissible limit, conversion shall not be allowed. Conversion for such cases shall be entertained only after regularisation by the competent authority.
➡️The applicant at the time of filing the application for freehold is required to file a certificate issued by the competent authority (BMC/BDA) regarding building construction without any plan deviation/deviation within the permissible limit/compounding of plan deviation.
“This order has been issued as per the approval of the cabinet and the decision taken in the meeting dated 03.06.2025 held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary,” it added.
Comments are closed.