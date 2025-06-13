TNI Evening News Headlines – June 13, 2025

➡️A passenger ferry gets stranded in middle of Chilika Lake due to a mechanical failure.
➡️Odisha Government reduces leasehold to freehold conversion fees from 10% to 3% of land’s benchmark value.
➡️Odisha Government approves an increment in daily duty call-up allowance for Home Guards across the state.
➡️Two Chhattisgarh Maoists carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty arrested during special operation in Malkangiri district.
➡️Odisha govt plans Jan Poshan Kendras in every Panchayat to provide essential commodities at subsidised rates
➡️IMD has predicted thunderstorm for most of the districts till June 17.
➡️Ahmedabad Air India plane crash death toll rises to 265.
➡️Black box of Air India Plane recovered from rooftop of BJ Medical College’s residential quarters.
➡️Gujarat ATS recovers Digital Video Recorder from Air India plane crash site.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi met family of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.
➡️PM Modi chaired a review meeting at Ahmedabad Airport with top authorities to assess the ongoing relief and recovery efforts.
➡️Andhra Government launches ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, Rs 15,000 to be given for school-going child.
➡️DGCA orders enhanced inspection of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.
➡️Last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, will be held in Rajkot on Saturday.
➡️New military commanders appointed in Iran following deaths of key security officials in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.
➡️PM Modi receives call from Netanyahu after Israel strikes Iran, urges restoration of peace.
