Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Death Toll rises to 265

TNI Bureau: At least 265 people were killed in the fatal plane crash in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday, with police confirming that bodies, many burnt beyond recognition.

The airline said there were 230 passengers on board: 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian along with 2 pilots and 10 crew members. Total 242 people were there on board.

The collision caused devastation on the ground too. Twenty four people on ground are dead apart from those onboard.

Among the 24 victims on the ground were medical students, patients, doctors’ family members, and local residents.

Only one Indian-origin British national passenger identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash.

Moments after takeoff, the aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a section of the BJ Medical College and Hospital.