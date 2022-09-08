CM Sanctions Rs 128 Cr Financial Assistance In The Aftermath Of Floods

TNI Bureau: The floods and heavy downpours in the second and third weeks of August affected as many as 24 districts in the state. The districts including Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal are heavily affected. The affected districts and departments have been directed to assess the flood and heavy rainfall damage.

According to the district administration’s damage assessment data, 14,235 houses were damaged, 1,236 cow sheds were damaged, and 5,036 hectares of agricultural land were sand cast. Crops were damaged in up to 33% of the 1,26,162 hectares of agricultural land.

According to the Chief Minister’s instructions, an amount of Rs 128.58 crore has been approved for reconstruction and rehabilitation assistance, utensil assistance, agricultural production assistance, assistance for removal of sand casting, assistance for dead cattle, assistance for damaged boats and fishing nets, fishing ponds, fish spawn farming, handloom weavers, handicraft artisans, and sericulture farmers.

Similarly, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, Rs 99,92, 97,000 has been approved to the District Collectors to date for food assistance to the affected individuals in marooned areas.

Meanwhile, the water Resources Department requires Rs 5277.69 lakh, Urban Development Department requires Rs 2019.44 lakh, Rural Development Department requires Rs 4254.70 lakh, Housing and Urban Development Department requires Rs 607.72 lakh, and Power Department requires Rs 503.38 lakh for the damage.