Odisha Govt Announces 14-Day ‘Odia Pakhya’ Celebration

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a 14-day ‘Odia Pakhya’ celebration from April 1 (Odisha Day) to April 14 (Odia New Year) to promote Odia language, culture, and heritage. Minister Suryabanshi Suraj outlined various programs, including ‘Ama Ruchi, Ama Khadya’ (Food Festival), ‘Ama Poshak, Ama Parichaya’ (Traditional Attire Day), and ‘Barnabodha Utsav’ to honor Odia literature.

Other events include a book-buying campaign, a folk art day, and a youth writers’ conference. A marathon, cleanliness drives, and temple heritage conservation are also planned. Minister Suraj emphasized maximum public participation, ensuring a grand celebration across the state. The initiative aims to instill pride in Odisha’s rich legacy and strengthen its cultural roots.