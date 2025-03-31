TNI Morning News Headlines – March 31, 2025

➡️CM Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute to Odia Havildar Raj Kishore Munda who made sacrifice in line of duty at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️IMD forecasts a drop in temperatures 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across Odisha beginning today.
➡️After Jagatsinghpur, Odisha Government announces medical college in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Odisha Government will celebrate ‘Odia Pakhya’ from Utkala Divasa on April 1 to Odia New Year on April 14.
➡️ECoR restored normal train ops on both tracks of the Cuttack-Nirgundi section, where Kamakhya Express were derailed on Sunday.
➡️Nidhi Tewari appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️PM Modi to flag off first Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on April 19.
➡️Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.
➡️Muslims across India offer Namaz and celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025, marking the end of Ramzan on Monday, March 31, 2025.
➡️A powerful 7.1 earthquake hit 100km NE of Tonga’s main island, sparking tsunami sirens for the pacific island country.
➡️Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700.
