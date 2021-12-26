4 more Omicron Cases in Odisha; Tally rises to 8

Insight Bureau: Odisha has reported four more Omicron cases, taking the number of new variant cases to 8. They are said to be stable. Out of these 4 Omicron cases in Odisha, one has turned negative now.

All new Omicron cases are foreign returnees – 2 returned from Nigeria and 2 other from UAE.

Earlier, Odisha had reported 4 Omicron cases – 1 from Jagatsinghpur, 1 from Cuttack and 2 from Bhubaneswar. While 3 patients had returned from Nigeria, one had a travel history to Qatar.

Omicron Cases in India have gone up to 465 with Maharashtra leading the pack with 110 followed by Delhi (79). At least 150 patients have recovered so far.