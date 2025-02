TNI Bureau: Newly appointed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das announced a Sankalpa Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri, starting February 18. The march, aimed at strengthening the party, will commence from Biju Patnaik International Airport.

In addition, Bhakta revoked suspension and expulsions of all Congress leaders, paving the way for their return. Seems Bhakta Das is on a mission to revive the Congress in Odisha.