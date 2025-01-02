Odisha Gears Up To Welcome Double-Decker Buses Ahead Of PBD 2025

Double-decker electric buses will begin operating in the routes of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri starting January 6, ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as announced by Odisha Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra. The buses have currently arrived in Berhampur.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) announced in a post on its official X account on Monday that “Double-decker electric buses are enroute to Bhubaneswar and will be ready for deployment ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in the capital city.”

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10.

Notably, a total of five double-decker buses will start their services on that date, the minister mentioned while reviewing the current roadworks, cleaning initiatives, and beautification efforts preceding the launch of the bus service.

With the association of department officials, he directed engineers to resolve particular concerns like uneven road surfaces.

The air-conditioned buses feature designs that showcase Odisha’s history and cultural heritage, including the Puri Shrimandir, Konark Sun Temple wheel and Dhauli Stupa. The bus also features cultural symbols such as Odissi dance and other rich cultural heritages of the state.

If the operation of double-decker buses in these cities succeed, the fleet will be expanded to other urban regions, the minister had stated previously.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has issued a tender to choose a bus operator for the provision, operation, and upkeep of double-decker electric buses following the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for a duration of 10+2 years.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra noted that this initiative is part of the government’s efforts to endorse green energy and minimize carbon emissions.

He also mentioned that the introduction of double-decker buses would enhance public transportation while alleviating traffic congestion in the three cities.