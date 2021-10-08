Odisha Crime Branch terms ACF Soumya Ranjan Death as an Accident; Bidya Bharati booked

Insight Bureau: In a fresh development in Parlakhemundi ACF death case, the Crime Branch in its chargesheet today claimed that the death of Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra was an accident.

Addressing a presser in Cuttack Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda said that the incident had taken place at Soumya Ranjan’s official quarters however his wife Bidya Bharati had made no attempt to rescue Soumya nor called for help.

She has been booked under sections 285/304-A of IPC.

Odisha Crime Branch today also gave clean chit to Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera & the cook in Paralakhemundi ACF Death case.