Bail Plea Rejected; Prasanta Jagadev sent to Jail

On September 8, Chilika MLA Jagdev had allegedly abused & slapped BJP’s Balugaon Nagar Committee President Niranjan Sethi in full public glare.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev was sent to judicial custody after the Khordha Additional District Judge-I Court rejected his bail application. He was booked in two cases of assault and intimidation by the Balugaon police.

On September 8, Chilika MLA Jagdev had allegedly abused & slapped BJP’s Balugaon Nagar Committee President Niranjan Sethi in full public glare.

Following the incident, he was suspended from BJD by party President Naveen Patnaik.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in this matter.

