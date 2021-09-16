TNI Morning News Headlines – September 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 580 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 336 quarantine and 244 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 261 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (87).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,118.

➡️ As many as 60,722 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Flood fear looms large in Odisha as Hirakud Dam opens 24 sluice gates; 4 NDRF teams (each comprising 25 personnel) deployed in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri and Bhadrak to tackle possible flood situation.

➡️ Odisha Congress to support Bharat Bandh called by farmers on September 27.

➡️ ‘Kidnapped’ delivery boy, his lover brought back to Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,33,47,325 including 3,42,923 active cases, 3,25,60,474 cured cases & 4,43,928 deaths.

➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 75,89,12,277 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 61,15,690 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 17,681 cases and 208 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes at Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue.

➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bans firecrackers on Diwali.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar at 10.19 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Sensex rises 128 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,851.36; Nifty at 17,563.

World News

➡️ Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large.

➡️ SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip.

➡️ PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO summit in Dushanbe.

➡️ North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles.