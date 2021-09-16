TNI Morning News Headlines – September 16, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 16, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 580 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 336 quarantine and 244 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 261 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (87).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,118.

➡️ As many as 60,722 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Flood fear looms large in Odisha as Hirakud Dam opens 24 sluice gates; 4 NDRF teams (each comprising 25 personnel) deployed in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri and Bhadrak to tackle possible flood situation.

➡️ Odisha Congress to support Bharat Bandh called by farmers on September 27.

➡️ ‘Kidnapped’ delivery boy, his lover brought back to Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,33,47,325 including 3,42,923 active cases, 3,25,60,474 cured cases & 4,43,928 deaths.

➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 75,89,12,277 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 61,15,690 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 17,681 cases and 208 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bans firecrackers on Diwali.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar at 10.19 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Sensex rises 128 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,851.36; Nifty at 17,563.

World News

➡️ Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large.

➡️ SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip.

➡️ PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO summit in Dushanbe.

➡️ North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles.

 

