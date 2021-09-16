TNI Morning News Headlines – September 16, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 16, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 580 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 336 quarantine and 244 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 261 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (87).
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,118.
➡️ As many as 60,722 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Flood fear looms large in Odisha as Hirakud Dam opens 24 sluice gates; 4 NDRF teams (each comprising 25 personnel) deployed in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri and Bhadrak to tackle possible flood situation.
➡️ Odisha Congress to support Bharat Bandh called by farmers on September 27.
➡️ ‘Kidnapped’ delivery boy, his lover brought back to Bhubaneswar.
India News
➡️ India reports 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,33,47,325 including 3,42,923 active cases, 3,25,60,474 cured cases & 4,43,928 deaths.
➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ 75,89,12,277 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 61,15,690 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
➡️ Kerala recorded 17,681 cases and 208 deaths yesterday.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes at Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue.
➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bans firecrackers on Diwali.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar at 10.19 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Sensex rises 128 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,851.36; Nifty at 17,563.
World News
➡️ Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large.
➡️ SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip.
➡️ PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO summit in Dushanbe.
➡️ North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles.
