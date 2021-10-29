TNI Morning News Headlines – October 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 365 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 237 quarantine and 175 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 157 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (34).

➡️ As many as 66,610 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Biswaranjan Mallick joins BJD.

➡️ 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha completes 22 years today.

➡️ Rainfall likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri & Nabarangpur following formation of low pressure area in south-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP central fact-finding team to visit Odisha today.

India News

➡️ India reports 14,348 new COVID-19 cases & 805 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,61,334, Total recoveries stands at 3,36,27,632.

➡️ 1,03,53,25,577 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 55,89,124 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25; of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 27th October is 60,44,98,405 including 12,90,900 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome, Italy. He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31.

➡️ Government of India extends term of Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor by another 3 years.

➡️ Police barricades are being removed from Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border & Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

➡️ 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class #Tushil launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia on 28 October 2021.

World News

➡️ US announces additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

➡️ India, US To Consult On Potential Terror Threats From Afghanistan

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 245.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.97 Million.