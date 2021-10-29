TNI Morning News Headlines – October 29, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 365 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 237 quarantine and 175 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 157 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (34).
➡️ As many as 66,610 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Biswaranjan Mallick joins BJD.
➡️ 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha completes 22 years today.
➡️ Rainfall likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri & Nabarangpur following formation of low pressure area in south-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.
➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP central fact-finding team to visit Odisha today.
India News
➡️ India reports 14,348 new COVID-19 cases & 805 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,61,334, Total recoveries stands at 3,36,27,632.
➡️ 1,03,53,25,577 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 55,89,124 in last 24 hrs.
➡️ A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25; of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25: Ministry of Health.
➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 27th October is 60,44,98,405 including 12,90,900 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome, Italy. He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31.
➡️ Government of India extends term of Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor by another 3 years.
➡️ Police barricades are being removed from Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border & Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.
➡️ 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class #Tushil launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia on 28 October 2021.
World News
➡️ US announces additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.
➡️ India, US To Consult On Potential Terror Threats From Afghanistan
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 245.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.97 Million.
