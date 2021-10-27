Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 549 new Covid cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 70 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.76%. 497 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

72,091 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,318.

Khordha reported 296 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (50) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 27, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 549

🔶 0-18 years – 70

🔶 New Deaths – 2

🔶 New Recoveries – 497

🔶 Samples Tested – 72,091 (61,935 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.76% (0.69% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (296) and Cuttack (50).

🔷 New Deaths – Angul (1) and Kendujhar (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21719159

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1039818

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1026774

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4673

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,318