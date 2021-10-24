T20 World Cup 2021: Australia, England Win

Insight Bureau: Australia and England have registered comfortable wins against their rivals in the opening games of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

While Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets, England thrashed defending champions West Indies by 6 wickets after bowling them out for just 55.

➡️ Australia vs South Africa:

South Africa 118/9 in 20 overs (Markram 40; Starc 2/32, Hazlewood 2/19, Zampa 2/21) vs Australia 121/5 in 19.4 overs (Steven Smith 35, Stoinis 24*; Nortje 2/21). Player of the Match: Josh Hazlewood.

➡️ England vs West Indies:

West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 4/2, Moeen 2/17, Mills 2/17) vs England 56/4 in 8.2 overs (Buttler 24*; Hosein 2/24). Player of the Match: Moeen Ali.