Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 12, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 3777 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 146894 including 34163 active cases and 112062 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 7.41% on September 11 as compared to 8.46% on September 10. Odisha has tested 50,979 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 43,213 Antigen Tests, 7606 RT-PCR Tests and 160 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3777 new cases, 2191 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1586 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 815 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Cuttack, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Balangir, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nayagad and Raygada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 616. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 214 in Ganjam, 89 in Khordha, 45 in Cuttack, 33 in Rayagada, 16 in Nayagad, 15 in Kandhamal and 10 in Balangir.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 30, Male 80 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 70 (Balangir), Female 66, Male 88, Male 45 (All Cuttack), Male 48 (Jajpur), Female 64 (Kandhamal), Male 75 (Keonjhar), Male 56 (Nayagarh), Male 63 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (354), Puri (279) and Balasore (209).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (815), Cuttack (368), Puri (237), Sundargarh (148), Kendrapada (148), Bargarh (139), Jajpur (133), Balasore (127), Angul (115), Sambalpur (112), Nabarangpur (107), Jagatsinghpur (100), Koraput (98), Keonjhar (78), Rayagada (75), Nuapada (73), Sonepur (72), Nayagarh (71), Jharsuguda (70), Kalahandi (70), Bhadrak (67), Dhenkanal (67), Ganjam (58), Mayurbhanj (58), Balangir (51), Kandhamal (49), Boudh (26), Malkangiri (26), Deogarh (14) and Gajapati (13).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (3 from Cuttack, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Balangir, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nayagad and Raygada)

➡️ New Recoveries – 4061.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 11: 50,979.

➡️ State Pool: 192