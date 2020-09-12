JEE Main Result 2020: Sourabh Soumyakanta Das Tops in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Sourabh Soumyakanta Das, a student of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar has topped in Odisha again in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night.

Sourabh secured 99.99% in the JEE (Main) 2020 examination. He was also the State topper of the JEE Main- January 2020 with 99.99%.

Stitiprajna Sahoo has topped in the JEE Main – 2020 examinations in the female category with 99.98% mark.

As per the list shared by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank, a total of 24 candidates have scored 100% in the JEE (main) conducted between September 1 and 6 this year.

Candidates can check their results on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx .