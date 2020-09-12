100-Word Edit: Shiv Sena digging its own Grave

People thought Shiv Sena changed a lot under Uddhav Thackeray, who is considered a “soft leader” as compared to his father Bal Thackeray or cousin Raj Thackeray. But, the party proved everyone wrong.

Kangana may be a “political pawn”. Arnab Goswami may be working on an agenda. But, Shiv Sena easily fell into their trap and showed its true colors. Worst, attack on a Navy Veteran just for forwarding a cartoon on Uddhav, has damaged their reputation beyond repair.

Seems Shiv Sena is hell bent on digging its own grave. Such blunders will cost them dear in the coming months.