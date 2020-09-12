100-Word Edit: Shiv Sena digging its own Grave

People thought Shiv Sena changed a lot under Uddhav Thackeray, who is considered a “soft leader” as compared to his father Bal Thackeray or cousin Raj Thackeray. But, the party proved everyone wrong.
Kangana may be a “political pawn”. Arnab Goswami may be working on an agenda. But, Shiv Sena easily fell into their trap and showed its true colors. Worst, attack on a Navy Veteran just for forwarding a cartoon on Uddhav, has damaged their reputation beyond repair.
Seems Shiv Sena is hell bent on digging its own grave. Such blunders will cost them dear in the coming months.
Comments are closed.