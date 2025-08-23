Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Launches BharatNetra Initiative

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched an Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub, called ‘BharatNetra initiative’ in Bhubaneswar at an event in Mayfair.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling and GFTN CEO Sopnendu Mohanty also graced the occasion.

Terming it as a transformative initiative that will shape the future of finance in Odisha, the CM said it will strengthen India’s global leadership in the digital economy. Odisha will play a central role in making India a global economic leader.

This hub has been launched by Odisha government in collaboration with Global Finance & Technology Network Singapore (GFTN), National University of Singapore and Asian Institute of Digital Finance.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said that the initiative will skill over 7,000 students across all 30 districts of Odisha. It will run certification programmes designed by the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore.

The CM said that this outcome was forged during the historic visit of the President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha in January this year.

The CM said the state will nurture startups and entrepreneurs by establishing a dedicated Centre of Excellence within this Hub.

In addition, the project will also establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC), he informed. The GCC here will act as a strong foundation for attracting global financial institutions and new investments into Odisha, he added.

Speaking on the state’s efforts to improve digital infrastructure, he said that a ‘cable landing station connecting Bhubaneswar to Singapore’ is being established.

Saying that Odisha is the first state to formulate an AI Policy, he said that we are now in the process of launching a dedicated FinTech Policy and GCC Policy to attract global investments.

The CM said this initiative is in line with the vision of Prime Minister, who has envisioned skilling of 3 crore youth of the country with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore during his Independence Day speech this year. Odisha is ready to contribute to this grand vision, the CM added.

Saying that Odisha is building one of the strongest talent pipelines in India, he said that Odisha is producing about 1.8 lakh graduates annually in various engineering, polytechnics, and IT streams, and skilled youths in 950 ITIs.

Emphasizing the importance of Research, the CM said that in addition to skilling, Odisha has established a Deep Neural Network Laboratory and other Centres of Excellence. Our vision is to make Odisha the “Research Capital of the East”, the CM underlined.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister for central government approval for two semiconductor fabrication units in Odisha. Saying that Semiconductors are the building blocks of the digital economy, he said Odisha is proud to play a leadership role in this national mission.

On the occasion, the CM launched BharatNetra Hackathon Website and a GCC + overall programme was also announced.

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Odisha’s vision aligns with India’s national priority to skill our youth for the global digital economy. The BharatNetra initiative will not only open pathways for employment and entrepreneurship but also strengthen India’s leadership in financial inclusion and innovation, he added.

Odisha Minister for Electronics & IT, Dr Mukesh Mahaling said that Odisha is emerging as India’s innovation frontier—outpacing national growth and securing over $23 billion in new investments this year. With progressive IT and AI policies, we are creating an ecosystem where advanced infrastructure, world-class talent, and start-up energy converge, he added.

GFTN Group CEO Sopnendu Mohanty said the BharatNetra Initiative and the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub will redefining Odisha’s role as India’s strategic gateway to the Asia-Pacific financial technology corridor. This partnership with GFTN will empower talent, foster innovation, and connect Odisha to the world’s most dynamic financial ecosystems, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the I-GFTCH in Odisha will focus on four pillars- Global Learning, Global Mindshare, Global Innovation, and Global Capability Hub- developed in partnership with Singapore based GFTN.

Over the next five years, this initiative will equip 7,000 students statewide with vital skills in technology, regulation, and business for careers in financial technology.

The programme has selected its first batch of 375 students from more than 3,800 applicants representing over 60 colleges across all districts of Odisha. The first batch is set to graduate by January 2026.