Public Services disrupted as Revenue Clerk Association’s Strike enters Day 13

TNI Bureau: The public services in Cuttack district continues to get disrupted as the ongoing strike of the Revenue Clerk Association’s Strike has entered 13th day today.

In order to press their demand of the fulfillment of their several demands, the Revenue Clerk Association had launches a crease-work agitation 13 days ago.

Photo Credit: Manas Sahoo (Facebook)The indefinite strike of the association has badly affected the public services from the district level to the ground level. However, the protesters are adamant of their agitation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the other hand, the Government is yet to find solutions to their problems.

Meanwhile, Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi met the members of the Revenue Clerk Association who are sitting on a dharna infront of the office of the Cuttack district collector and assured to resolve their problems after a discussion with the state government.

However, the protesters threatened to continue their strike till their demands for rights is fulfilled.