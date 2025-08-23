TNI Morning News Headlines – August 23, 2025

📌Diploma students in baking and pastry arts in Bhubaneswar create 70 kg chocolate sculpture of PM Modi ahead of his birthday.
📌Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts rainfall till August 27 in Odisha districts.
📌Class 9 girl students harassed, threatened with acid attack in Paradip.
📌Odisha CHSE revises Plus 2 syllabus from 2025-26 onwards; adds environmental and value education units.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrested Kishore Kumar Sahani, Senior Assistant at City Hospital, Cuttack, in connection with DA case.
📌Odisha CM launches BharatNetra Initiative- an Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub.
📌Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla attends the 2nd National Space Day program organised by ISRO at Bharat Mandapam.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on National Space Day.
📌Former Communist Party of India general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passes away. He was 83.
📌PM Modi to visit China after gap of over 7 years.
📌US President Donald Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India.
📌4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Eastern Nepal, no damage reported.
