100-Word-Edit: Just a Covid Warrior Status!

What’s new in the announcement of Frontline Covid Warrior status for Journalists? Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for deceased journalists was already there. Coming to priority vaccination, many media houses have already received it and mass vaccination drive has officially commenced.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Why should only registered Working Journalists get the benefits? There are many who are working round the clock, but not registered with I&PR.

We may thank the Government, but let’s not stop demanding. The compensation package should be enhanced to Rs 25 lakh and the definition of ‘Working Journalists’ criteria should be revised to add more people in the bracket.