100-Word-Edit: Just a Covid Warrior Status!

Enhance Compensation and revise Working Journalist Criteria.

By Sagar Satapathy
154

What’s new in the announcement of Frontline Covid Warrior status for Journalists? Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for deceased journalists was already there. Coming to priority vaccination, many media houses have already received it and mass vaccination drive has officially commenced.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Odisha Model vs UP Model

100-Word Edit: Thank you Bhutan

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Why should only registered Working Journalists get the benefits? There are many who are working round the clock, but not registered with I&PR.

We may thank the Government, but let’s not stop demanding. The compensation package should be enhanced to Rs 25 lakh and the definition of ‘Working Journalists’ criteria should be revised to add more people in the bracket.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.