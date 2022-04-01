Odisha CM announces extension of Free Ration Scheme for 6 Months

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the Government’s decision to extend distribution of additional 5 kilograms of rice per month free of cost to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme for next six months.

Notably, the benefit of 5 KG free rice was earlier extended for the beneficiaries of SFSS from December 2021 to March 2022.

As per the government’s decision, each beneficiary of the State Food Security Scheme will be entitled to get an additional 5 Kilograms of rice from the allotment month of April 2022 to September 2022.

For this purpose 24,270 Tonnes of rice will be supplied from the State pool with an expenditure of Rs. 91.70 crore from the State’s own fund.

Currently, as many as 8,09 lakh beneficiaries in the State are covered under the State Food Security Scheme.