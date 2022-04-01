Sprinter Jayanti Behera helps Odisha win 7 Medals

Insight Bureau: Odisha sprinter Jayanti Behera continued to register hat-trick of Gold as she won 3 Gold on the 100m, 200m and 400m at the 20th National Para Athletics Championship, which concluded at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

Jayanti achieved Gold at 12.92 seconds, 26.69 seconds and 1 minute and 0.42 seconds in 100m, 200m and 400m respectively. With this Jayanti has been adjudged the Best Woman Para-Athlete at the 20th National Para-Athletics Championships.

With Jayanti Behera’s tremendous tri win, Odisha achieved seven medals.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In 2016 and 2017, Jayanti had attained three gold event in 100m, 200m and 400m category.

Odisha’s total medal winners:

Jayanti Behera: (3 Gold 100m, 200m, 400m) Women’s T47

Rashmi Ranjan Mallick: (Gold in 100m) Men’s T44

Debaraj Behera with guide runner: (Silver in 400m) Men’s T11

Suchitra Parida: (Bronze in javelin) Women’s F57

Pankaj Bhue: (Bronze in 100m) Men’s T13