Odisha: CHSE Annual (+2) Exams 2021 Time Table

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha today released the examination schedule for +2 Annual exams 2021.

As per the official notification, all exams (Theory and Practical) of Arts/Commerce/Science including Distance Education (Correspondence Course) will be held from May 18 and continue till June 12, 2021. The examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.



As per the notification, the candidates are advised to occupy their seats by 08.45 A.M. positively. Distribution of answer books to the candidates will be made between 08.45A.M and 09.00 A.M.

LQuestion paper will be distributed at 9.00A.M. 15 (fifteen) minutes time will be given to the candidates for reading the question paper. The candidates will be allowed to write answers from 09.15 A.M. onwards.



The Practical Exams for the subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Electronics, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Computer Application, Statistics, Geography, Geology, Education, Information Technology, Psychology, Anthropology, Indian Music and Home Science will be conducted between April 29 and May 8, 2021.



The Home Project Evaluation and viva-voce for subjects of Commerce Stream, Practical for Integrated and Vocational subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce and Practical for Vocational Trade subjects of Arts, Science and Commerce will also be held from April 29 to May 8, 2021.



All Project Reports along with mark-foils of Commerce Stream are to be submitted in the Council within seven days of completion of Practical Examinations. All residential colleges are required to submit the video footage of the Practical Examinations in their Centre along with the Practical Answer scripts and mark-foils in the Council within seven days of completion of Practical Examinations, the notification says.