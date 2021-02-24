TNI Evening News Headlines- February 24, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha Government issues guidelines for COVID 19 Vaccination of elderly persons & people with comorbidities. Vaccination drive to be started from March 1.
➡️ 9 places in Odisha recorded day temperature above 35 Degrees Celsius.
➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded the maximum temperature at 38 Degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the State today.
➡️ Online classes for 1st year students who took admission into undergraduate courses to begin soon.
➡️ Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha extends support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by All-India Traders’ Association on February 26.
➡️ School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash inaugurates RTE Paradarshi portal to help students from weaker sections get admission in pvt schools in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Government identified 1.04 lakh ineligible KALIA beneficiaries.
India News
➡️ Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases, 2,772 discharges, and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ A total of 1,23,66,633 vaccine doses have been given to healthcare & frontline workers through 2,63,224 sessions.
➡️ Motera Cricket Stadium renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind performed ‘bhumi pujan’ at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad.
➡️ Chhattisgarh: An ITBP jawan killed in a pipe bomb blast planted by Naxals and DRG jawan succumbs to injuries in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Sonapur area of Narayanpur district.
➡️ Cabinet recommends President’s rule in Puducherry.
➡️ Everyone above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities will be able to get COVID 19 vaccines from 1 March.
➡️ Harayana Government decides to resume regular classes for students of Class 1 and Class 2, beginning March 1
➡️ PM Modi reviews projects worth Rs 44,545 crore in ‘Pragati’ meeting. These projects pertained to 12 states – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya.
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of #MaritimeIndiaSummit on 2nd March 2021
➡️ Pamela Goswami cocaine case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh sent to police custody till March 1.
➡️ Woman dies hours after receiving COVID vaccine second dose in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 passed by the Legislative Assembly.
➡️ A devotee from Tamil Nadu donated golden ‘Sankha’ and ‘Chakra’ worth approximately Rs 2 crores to Balaji Temple.
➡️ Airtel Enters Advertising Business With The Launch Of Airtel Ads
➡️ 5G to roll out in India by 2021 end.
World News
➡️ India allows Pakistan PM Imran Khan to use airspace while flying to Colombo.
➡️ Nepal Supreme Court orders parliament to be reinstated.
➡️ Joe Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Office of Personnel Management.
