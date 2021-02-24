Prabasi Odia Bhawan inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Higher Education Minister Dr Arun Sahoo on Tuesday inaugurated the Prabasi Odia Bhawan (Non Resident Odias Bhawan) at Unit – 2 in Bhubaneswar.

While speaking on that occasion Sahoo said that the Prabasi Odia Bhawan will play a vital role in establishing and maintaining social, cultural and emotional relationship between Odisha and non – resident odias.

Odias residing outside Odisha in different metropolitan cities of India, other States and in abroad can contribute a lot for the overall development of their mother State, opined by distinguished dignitaries.

Attending the function as Chief Guest, the State Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo gave a clarion call to NROs to extend active co-operation, support and help for the social, economic and intellectual growth of Odisha.

“The Bhawan shall function as a transit home for the NRO’s coming from outside and will definitely cater to their logistic need and service in the state capital”, said Dr. Sahoo.

Guest of honor in the meeting state Rural development and Labour Minister Sushant Singh wished fast progress of the NRO’s Bhawan.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi appealed to Odias across the Globe to stand strong and united for the protection of the larger interest of their mother state and to ensure Odisha’s all round wellbeing.

Organised by the Management Institution of the Bhawan, Delhi based Odia Mahamanch, the ceremony was attended by well known personalities like Anant Narayan Jena, MLA, Dr. Byomkesh Ray, MLA & President BJD Youth Wing, Sunanda Das, MLA, Prasanna Patsani, Former MP, Senior Bureaucrats Kulamani Biswal, Choudhary Ramakant Das, Music composer Mohit Chakraborty and Social Activist Subhashree Das.

Porminent NRO’s present during the occasion include Nihar Samantara from Bengaluru, Hitesh Mishra from Mumbai, Itishree Praharaj, Sushree Sangeeta, Bibhu Prasad Sahu, Abani Sahu, Kaveri Behera from New Delhi and Uma Shankar Panda from Manesar.

The entire programme was well organised and successfully executed by two Directors of Odia Mahamanch Gobardhan Dhal, Manoj Nayak as well as Convenor of Mother Tongue Movement Pabitra Maharatha. Senior members of Mahmanch like Rakesh Biswal, Tanmay Swain and Arun Sahu helped in organising the event.