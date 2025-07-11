TNI Evening News Headlines – July 11, 2025

📌The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeks report of action taken on mishap at Lingaraj Temple during Maha Shivratri.
📌IMD predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Odisha due to cyclonic circulation; issues Yellow Warning for several districts till July 17.
📌Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sanctions Cuttack–Nergundi 4th line (15.99 km) along with a rail flyover at Nergundi in Odisha at an estimated cost of Rs 802.9 crore.
📌In a first, a market complex in Subarnapur to be lifted from ground, shifted 500 meters.
📌7 para athletes to represent Odisha in Indian Open Para Athletics Championship 2025.
📌At ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, during Puri Ratha Jatra, the chariots are stopped for Adani and his family.
📌Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) empowers apartment associations to cut off power, water supply to defaulters.
📌Indian Army launches ‘Operation SHIVA 2025’ to ensure the safe and uninterrupted conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra.
📌22 Maoists laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.
📌NIA arrests another key conspirator wanted in the ISIS Pune sleeper module case.
📌Delhi Chief Secretary writes a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requesting enforcement of strict regulations for issuing Aadhaar Cards in Delhi.
📌Calcutta High Court asks Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Government to submit a report by 16th July over detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal.
📌Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Private hospitals can’t keep bodies beyond 2 hours even if bills not cleared.
📌Centre extends Home Secretary Govind Mohan’s tenure till Aug 22 next year.
📌Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Pune court in defamation case over comments on Savarkar.
📌Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly will begin from August 1 and continue till August 7.
📌Anupam Kher, Boman Irani arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend special screening of ‘Tanvi The Great’ with President Murmu.
📌Jasprit Bumrah takes 5/74 as India bowl out England for 387 in first innings on Day 2 of the third Test.
📌Baloch militants kill 9 passengers from Punjab in southwest Pakistan.
Comments are closed.