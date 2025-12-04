Odia Culture Department Sanctions Rs 1 Crore for Bargarh Dhanu Jatra

TNI Bureau: The Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department has approved a financial grant of Rs 1 crore for the Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, scheduled from 24th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Along with the grant, nearly 200 artistes participating in the festival will receive an honorarium of Rs 10,000 each. To reach a wider audience, the festival will be telecast live on LED screens, including special arrangements in other states by the Odisha Paribar Directorate.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The authorities also decided to construct Dhanu Jatra-themed welcome gates at key entry points in Bargarh and operate special tourist buses from Bhubaneswar and Puri during the festival. A dedicated website will provide information about events, landmarks, hotels, parking, venue details, and GPS-based navigation support. A digital quiz for students will be hosted, with certificates issued to participants.

Minister directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements for security, fire safety, sanitation, emergency medical services, and overall administration. He said the festival showcases Odisha’s rich culture and heritage, with Bargarh transforming into ‘Mathura Nagari’, Ambapali becoming ‘Gopapur’, and the Jira river referred to as the Yamuna. The Minister stated this year’s Dhanu Jatra will be celebrated in a grand and magnificent manner.

The meeting was attended by Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit, local MLAs, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary Dr. Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, Collector Aditya Goyal, and other senior officials.