Mo Jungle Jami Scheme Halted; Lakhs of Tribals Affected, Says BJD

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has strongly criticized the Odisha BJP government for stopping the ‘Mo Jungle Jami’ scheme, alleging that lakhs of tribal families have been deprived of their legal land rights. The government has reportedly cited a lack of funds as the reason for halting the programme.

At a press conference held today at Sankha Bhawan, former MP and BJD General Secretary Pradeep Majhi and State Media Coordinator Dr. Priyabrata Majhi said that forest land rights are a constitutional entitlement for tribal communities who have lived in forests for generations.

They stated that former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had implemented the Forest Rights Act in 2008 and later launched the ‘Mo Jungle Jami’ scheme in 2023 to expedite the land patta distribution process. FRA cells were set up in every tehsil and ITDA office, and ₹38.76 crore was allocated for the work. Odisha was recognized nationally for its progress and had so far distributed 4,73,364 individual and community forest land pattas.

The leaders alleged that after the BJP came to power, the scheme was stopped for the past three months. As a result, many tribal households without pattas are now unable to access government benefits.

They further added that even after the Governor recommended forming a task force under the Chief Minister to accelerate the process, and despite reminders from the Central Government, no action was taken.

BJD leaders accused the ruling government of ignoring tribal welfare and announced that tribal communities from 23 districts will launch a statewide agitation under BJD’s leadership to protest the decision.

“Whenever elections or by-polls come, the BJP remembers the tribal community. But their actions show neglect,” said the BJD leaders, warning of a large-scale movement if the scheme is not restored.