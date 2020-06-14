English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

114 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 2,708

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Another 114 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha on Sunday.

A highest number of 30 persons recovered in Sundargarh district.

With the recovery of 114 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,708.

➡️ 114 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 14.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 2708.

➡️ New Recoveries – Sundargarh (30), Khordha (23), Ganjam (17), Cuttack (11), Mayurbhanj (10), Gajapati (8), Baragarh (5), Nayagarh (4), Bolangir (3), Balasore (1), Koraput (1), Sambalpur (1)

Sagarika Satapathy
