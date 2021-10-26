No spectators to be allowed at Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Spectators will not be allowed at the Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup scheduled to begin at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hockey India and International Hockey Federation (FIH) have jointly decided to hold the tournament under closed doors.

While Australia and New Zealand decided to pull out their teams due to the travel restrictions imposed by their respective governments, England cited concerns over Covid cases in India as a reason to pull out of the event.

In all 16 teams includes defending champions and hosts India, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Egypt, France, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Spain, The Netherlands, and the United States. The final will be played on December 5.