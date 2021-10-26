Odisha CM announces 34 Child Friendly Police Stations in the State

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to set up 34 Child Friendly Police Stations in the State. There are a total of 34 police districts in the State.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister, realizing the need for a special environment within the police station for children.

All of these police stations will have special facilities for children. There will have special logos and plaques & small libraries for children. It will feature a variety of interesting books, magazines and newspapers. Beds, chairs and tables will also be set up for the convenience for the children.

There will also be information boards related to children’s rights and ‘do’s and don’ts’ for police, as well as information boards.

There will be a special plaque on his name and other information to contact the child welfare officer. In addition, toys for children, Firstaid Kits will also be kept. There will be beautiful murals on the walls to create a child-friendly environment within the police station premises as well as a variety of educational topics.

It is hoped that the new environment will help alleviate the stress of children who go to the police station.