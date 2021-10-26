TNI Evening News Headlines – October 26, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 149 more COVID positive cases & 257 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 110 local contact cases and 39 quarantine cases.
➡️ 497 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1026774.
➡️ Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to be held without spectators.
➡️ Odisha CM announces 34 Child Friendly Police Stations in the State.
➡️ Keonjhar police arrests four persons in connection with gang rape and murder of woman in Pandapada police limits last week.
➡️ Keonjhar Rape and Murder Case: Chairperson of State Commission for Women of Odisha, Minati Behera inspects crime scene from ground Zero.
➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR) sends notice to Kalahandi SP.
➡️ Chhatra Congress stages protest in Bhubaneswar; demands resignation of MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher murder case.
➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha protests in Puri.
➡️ Odisha Government asks OPSC to conduct the recruitment examination for filling up of huge number of ASO vacant posts.
➡️ Eminent Odia writer Paramita Satpathy conferred with 42nd Sarala Puraskar.
India News
➡️ Cruise drugs case: Bombay High Court to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea tomorrow.
➡️ Cruise drugs case: Special court grants bail to Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu.
➡️ CBI arrests Navy officers in information leak case, Navy orders high-level investigation.
➡️ More than 51 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, taking India’s vaccination coverage to more than 103 crores: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ CBI arrests a superintendent and an inspector of Customs from Hyderabad in a bribery case.
➡️ Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves body of 5 trekkers in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.
➡️ FIRs lodged against Kashmir Students for Anti-India Sloganeering During Indo-Pak Tie.
➡️ Axis Bank reports over 86 pc jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 3,133 crore.
➡️ Former India captain Rahul Dravid applies for position of national team’s head coach: BCCI source.
World News
➡️ Fresh lockdowns in China; Moscow prepares for another lockdown.
➡️ Seven times more emissions cuts needed to hit 1.5C climate target: UN.
➡️ South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup match.
➡️ NASA finds signs of planet outside Milky Way galaxy for the first time.
