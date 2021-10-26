TNI Evening News Headlines – October 26, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 26, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
NASA finds signs of planet outside Milky Way galaxy for the first time
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 149 more COVID positive cases & 257 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 110 local contact cases and 39 quarantine cases.

➡️ 497 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1026774.

➡️ Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to be held without spectators.

➡️ Odisha CM announces 34 Child Friendly Police Stations in the State.

➡️ Keonjhar police arrests four persons in connection with gang rape and murder of woman in Pandapada police limits last week.

➡️ Keonjhar Rape and Murder Case: Chairperson of State Commission for Women of Odisha, Minati Behera inspects crime scene from ground Zero.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR) sends notice to Kalahandi SP.

➡️ Chhatra Congress stages protest in Bhubaneswar; demands resignation of MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher murder case.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha protests in Puri.

➡️ Odisha Government asks OPSC to conduct the recruitment examination for filling up of huge number of ASO vacant posts.

➡️ Eminent Odia writer Paramita Satpathy conferred with 42nd Sarala Puraskar.

India News

➡️ Cruise drugs case: Bombay High Court to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea tomorrow.

➡️ Cruise drugs case: Special court grants bail to Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu.

➡️ CBI arrests Navy officers in information leak case, Navy orders high-level investigation.

➡️ More than 51 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, taking India’s vaccination coverage to more than 103 crores: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ CBI arrests a superintendent and an inspector of Customs from Hyderabad in a bribery case.

➡️ Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves body of 5 trekkers in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.

➡️ FIRs lodged against Kashmir Students for Anti-India Sloganeering During Indo-Pak Tie.

➡️ Axis Bank reports over 86 pc jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 3,133 crore.

➡️ Former India captain Rahul Dravid applies for position of national team’s head coach: BCCI source.

World News

➡️ Fresh lockdowns in China; Moscow prepares for another lockdown.

➡️ Seven times more emissions cuts needed to hit 1.5C climate target: UN.

➡️ South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup match.

➡️ NASA finds signs of planet outside Milky Way galaxy for the first time.

