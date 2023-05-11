No Political Discussion with PM; Not joining Third Front: Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met him in Bhubaneswar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

After meeting PM Modi in Delhi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rejected the possibility of a Third Front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and said his party will continue to go alone by maintaining equidistance.

On his meeting with PM Modi, Patnaik said they discussed issues related to Odisha’s demands, including the proposed Shree Jagannatha International Airport in Puri.

“There was no political discussions with the Prime Minister”, said Naveen Patnaik.