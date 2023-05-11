PM Modi may take a ride in Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

TNI Bureau: The inaugural run event of Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express may get a new Guest – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If we believe the reports, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the much-awaited train on May 15, 2023. This is the tentative date scheduled as per the notification issued by the South Eastern Railway.

According to confidential sources, PM Modi may take a ride in the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Bhubaneswar along with school children. However, it’s not confirmed yet.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will have 9 halts – Howrah, Haldia, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Khurda Road Junction, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The first trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was undertaken on April 28.