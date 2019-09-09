No aggressive overdrive in Odisha for 3 months: Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: In a significant development, CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed people to get papers ready in 3 months.

Enforcement Agencies have been asked not to for aggressive overdrive and take steps to counsel and handhold the public.

Several awareness programmes and camps will be held over the next three months. The Transport Department has been directed to augment public services, strengthen the Facilitation centres, open extra counters and conduct camps at public institutions so as to enable the motor vehicle users to update their compliance status.

Motor vehicle users have been requested to obey traffic rules and desist from dangerous driving, as per the CMO press release.